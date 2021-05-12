Homeless person burned after flammable liquid was thrown near Lincoln Park encampment

A homeless encampment burns at South Grand Avenue and West 54th Street, next to the 110 Freeway, in October 2020. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

A homeless person was burned after a flammable liquid was thrown at them near a Lincoln Park encampment Wednesday, a law enforcement official told The Times.

Los Angeles police officers responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 3500 block of East Valley Boulevard about 2 p.m., said Officer William Cooper, an LAPD spokesman. Cooper said a witness told police that someone threw a flammable liquid on the victim.

One person was detained at the scene, but they have yet to be formally booked, Cooper said. The victim was taken to a hospital with undisclosed injuries. Cooper did not know what prompted the alleged attack.

A law enforcement official with knowledge of the case told The Times that the altercation broke out around an encampment near Lincoln Park.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.