Homeless person burned after flammable liquid was thrown near Lincoln Park encampment

Local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A homeless encampment burns at South Grand Avenue and West 54th Street, next to the 110 Freeway, in October 2020. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

A homeless encampment burns at South Grand Avenue and West 54th Street, next to the 110 Freeway, in October 2020. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

A homeless person was burned after a flammable liquid was thrown at them near a Lincoln Park encampment Wednesday, a law enforcement official told The Times.

Los Angeles police officers responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 3500 block of East Valley Boulevard about 2 p.m., said Officer William Cooper, an LAPD spokesman. Cooper said a witness told police that someone threw a flammable liquid on the victim.

One person was detained at the scene, but they have yet to be formally booked, Cooper said. The victim was taken to a hospital with undisclosed injuries. Cooper did not know what prompted the alleged attack.

A law enforcement official with knowledge of the case told The Times that the altercation broke out around an encampment near Lincoln Park.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News