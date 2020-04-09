Homeless resident at Granada Hills Recreation Center tests positive for COVID-19

Cots are set up 6 feet apart at Westwood Recreation Center in March 2020, to shelter the homeless. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

One of the homeless people living inside a recreation center in the San Fernando Valley has tested positive for the coronavirus, an aide to Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday.

The test results became known two days ago and resulted in a “deep clean” of the Granada Hills Recreation Center, where the person had been staying, said Garcetti spokesman Alex Comisar.

“The person was very promptly isolated,” he added.

The development comes three weeks after Garcetti announced plans for moving thousands of homeless Angelenos into shuttered recreation centers in an attempt to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus. It appears to have been the first case of a person living inside one of those facilities testing positive, Comisar said.

