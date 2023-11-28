A homeless woman has been arrested on a murder charge after she allegedly fatally shot a man whose Mid-Wilshire home she had broken into Monday night.

The shooting was reported at about 6 p.m. in the 900 block of Alandele Avenue, and when officers arrived, they found the 33-year-old resident of a home in the area had been shot, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

That victim, whose identity has not been released, died at a local hospital.

Jameelah Elena Michl, 36, remained at the scene and was taken into custody as the suspected shooter, police said.

Michl was booked for murder and is being held on $3 million bail, and her vehicle, which police described as “her primary residence,” was booked into evidence.

Information on her next court appearance was not available.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 213-382-9470. During non-business hours and on weekends, call 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

To submit information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.