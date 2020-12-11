Homeless woman lying on the ground dies after being run over by deputy in Willowbrook area

L.A. County sheriff’s deputies investigate a deadly crashing involving an officer on Imperial Highway on Dec. 11, 2020. (KTLA)

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy fatally ran over a homeless person lying on the ground in the Willowbrook area, authorities said Friday.

The incident was reported at 6:45 a.m, LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli said.

According to the Police Department, the deputy was traveling west on Imperial Highway near Slater Street when the officer ran over a woman on the ground. She died of her injuries, said the LAPD, which did not identify the victim but described her as 40 to 50 years old.

The deputy was not hurt, Lomeli said.

Video from the scene shows what appeared to be a Sheriff’s Department cruiser and a white tent at the scene.

The Los Angeles Police Department, which is investigating the case, provided no further details about the circumstances surrounding the incident .