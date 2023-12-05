A homeowner allegedly shot their neighbor who would not leave their residence Tuesday morning, police said.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, one neighbor entered the other’s house, located in the 2200 block of Chelan Place in Hollywood Hills, and then refused to leave shortly before 11 a.m.

The homeowner then shot the neighbor, authorities confirmed.

The injured neighbor was transported to a nearby hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

Police detained the homeowner pending further investigation.

