Homeowner in Orange says tenant rented out his property on Airbnb while claiming she couldn’t pay because of pandemic

A homeowner told KTLA on Wednesday that a tenant for his property in Orange is renting out the home on Airbnb while claiming she could not pay rent due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lawyer for the homeowner later provided the following written statement to KTLA:

“While the Law Offices of Steffanie Stelnick feels for the tenants who have been truly affected by COVID-19, this is a clear example that the blanket provisions regarding the rent moratorium are truly ineffective. It is allowing tenants to claim they have been affected by COVID-19 without requiring the tenants to provide any proof of it. The rent moratorium is killings landlords and hurting tenants who actually need help.“

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 11 on Sept. 16, 2020.