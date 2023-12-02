The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating after a homeowner reportedly shot and killed a home invasion suspect.

LAPD officers were first called to a home in the 11400 block Swinton Avenue in Granada Hills around 5 a.m. Saturday morning on calls of a home invasion involving multiple armed suspects, preliminary information indicates.

During the course of the home invasion, the homeowner allegedly opened fire at the suspects, fatally striking one of them.

Video shows a homeowner being detained following a deadly shooting during a home invasion on Dec. 2, 2023 in Granada Hills, CA. (KeyNewsTV)

Video shows the male homeowner being detained by police during the initial investigation.

The deceased suspect has only been identified as a man, police told KTLA 5’s Carlos Herrera.

It is unknown whether the homeowner and the suspects were known to each other.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTLA for updates.