A judge has ordered an illegal RV encampment in Sylmar to be vacated.

The homeowner, who illegally houses more than 20 RVs in her backyard, as well as those who live in the vehicles, were ordered to leave the property on the 14000 block of Hubbard Street by Sunday.

While some residents praised the homeowner for giving them a place to live at a low cost, neighbors have raised health and safety concerns.

The residence is zoned as a single-family home not meant to accommodate so many people.

On Tuesday, multiple local agencies were at the property for a court-ordered inspection. As a result, officials determined the power needed to be shut off at the property because of hazards.

An aerial view of an illegal RV encampment in Sylmar is shown in a Sky5 photo. (KTLA)

Some of the residents said it was a difficult night without air conditioning.

In addition to being ordered to vacate the encampment, the homeowner also pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to two misdemeanor charges: unlawfully erecting an unpermitted structure and failing to maintain safe and sanitary conditions.

“I feel sad,” the homeowner, Cruz Godoy told KTLA in Spanish. “Where are my people going to go?”

Los Angeles City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez said that her office had been preparing for the outcome by finding housing opportunities for the displaced residents. An emergency evacuation center was set up for them Tuesday night, Rodriguez said.

Some have championed the homeowner’s efforts to house people who may be struggling financially.

“Obviously it’s not up to code standards, but I think what she’s doing is great,” said Manny Femat, who does maintenance for the homeowner. “She’s helping them.”

Neighbor Hector Rivera was relieved that the residents were ordered to leave.

“It’s been too long coming, but it’s finally here, we’re seeing the light at the end of the tunnel,” Rivera said.

“It’s unlivable,” Kurt Cabrera-Miller of the Sylmar Neighborhood Council, said. “Not even the electrical aspect, but the sewage aspect. It’s been extremely frustrating for the neighbors. The neighbors have been dealing with this for at least four years.”