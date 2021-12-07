Homeowner shoots and kills man who tried to rob him with knife in Compton: Sheriff’s Dept.

A homeowner shot and killed a man who apparently tried to rob him in Compton Tuesday morning, officials said.

The shooting was reported around 6:15 a.m. near the 1500 block of W. 156th Street.

The homeowner had just come out of his home and was getting into his vehicle in the driveway when he was confronted by a man holding a knife in an apparent attempted robbery, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said in a news release.

The homeowner, who was armed with a firearm, shot the alleged robber.

Deputies responding to reports of an attempted robbery and a gunshot victim arrived to find a man in his 30s suffering from several gunshot wounds to the upper torso.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified.

A firearm used by the homeowner used and a knife were recovered at the scene, officials said.

“The homeowner was cooperative and is currently being questioned by Homicide investigators,” the Sheriff’s Department said in the release.



No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.