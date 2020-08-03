Californians are renting out their backyard pools by the hour amid coronavirus closures

With a heatwave scorching Southern California and many pools still closed to curb the spread of the coronavirus, homeowners are renting out their backyard pools on an hourly basis for some extra cash.

One Los Angeles couple, Cooky and Alain Bali, told KTLA they’ve made about $7,000 opening up their pool to strangers.

The couple used a Swimply, a small start-up that lets people offer their backyard pool for rent by the hour, for a 15% service fee.

The website had 165 pools listed in the L.A. area Sunday, with prices ranging from $30 to $75 per hour.

Some pools are touted for being “kid-friendly,” others as “resort-like,” and some listings say surfaces are disinfected between visits.

Fearing crowding at beaches and with many indoor settings like theaters closed, homeowners told KTLA the private pools offer a safe way to cool off in the summer.

Kareen Wynter reports for the KTLA 5 News on Aug. 2, 2020.