Two people were zip-tied and a third was shot during a home invasion in Temple City Sunday morning. Detectives say the brazen robbery happened while a baby was inside the home.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. at a home on the 9700 block of Longden Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Three adults and the baby were home at the time when as many as three robbers entered the home and zip-tied two of the adults. One of the adults was also shot, investigators say.

The robbers took an undisclosed amount of cash from the home and then fled the area. A description of the suspects was not immediately made available by the Sheriff’s Department.

At least one person was at the hospital for injuries suffered during the robbery, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, although they were not taken by ambulance. The infant was uninjured.

The crime is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Department. Anyone with information should contact the Temple City Sheriff’s Station at 626-285-7171.