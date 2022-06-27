The Azusa Police Department evacuated houses in a residential neighborhood Monday afternoon after authorities discovered a large amount of illegal fireworks at a home.

Officers began evacuating homes on the 900 block of West Hollyvale Street around 3:20 p.m., according to the Police Department.

Investigations from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office and the Los Angeles County Fire Department had been serving a search warrant at the home when they discovered the large cache of explosives.

Azusa police have assumed the investigation with assistance from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s bomb squad.

Residents were told they would need to evacuate and could not return home for several hours, Azusa police said. A cooling center at Memorial Park, which is about 2.5 miles away from the neighborhood, is expected to remain open for any residents who have been evacuated.

Check back for updates on this developing story.