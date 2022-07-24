Viewer image shows the wreckage of a vehicle involved in a crash in Baldwin Park on July 24, 2022 (Angie Jones)

The Baldwin Park Police Department is investigating after a vehicle crashed into a power pole and several other obstacles before erupting in flames early Sunday morning.

The crash happened just after 4 a.m. on the 13400 block of Frazier Street.

Police arrived on scene to find a Dodge Charger that was fully engulfed after it collided with a power pole.

The crash caused damage to several residential properties, vehicles, mail boxes and street signs and left electric wires in the roadway.

Crews from Southern California Edison arrived on scene and were able to restore power to residents who lost electricity from the crash.

A woman who was identified as the driver suffered minor injuries in the crash. Her male passenger was uninjured, police said.

At this time, investigators believe speed and alcohol may have been factors in the crash.

A resident of the neighborhood told KTLA that street racing is a recurring issue in the area and there are frequent crashes.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the fiery crash is asked to contact the Baldwin Park Police Department at 626-960-1955, ext. 440.