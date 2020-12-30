Homicide detectives investigate Christmas Day shooting death in Hesperia

Homicide detectives are investigating after a 39-year-old man was fatally shot in Hesperia on Christmas Day, officials said.

Deputies responded to the area of Bear Valley Road and Seventh Street around 4:45 p.m. after receiving a call about a man down, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department in a news release.

When they arrived, officers found the victim, Travon Alexis of Victorville, unresponsive in the roadway and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, officials said.

Alexis was transported to Desert Valley Hospital in Victorville where he was pronounced dead, the department said.

Homicide detectives were dispatched to the scene and determined that Alexis was near his parked vehicle at a liquor store parking lot on 16061 Bear Valley Road, where two unknown men confronted him.

One of the suspects shot Alexis moments later and then fled on foot, according to detectives.

Authorities believe Alexis ran away from his vehicle into the roadway, where he collapsed.

No description of the suspects were released. It’s also unclear what led to the shooting.

The investigation remains active, and no further details were immediately available.

The department is asking anyone with information, or anyone who witnessed the incident, to contact Detective Tramayne Phillips from the sheriff’s special investigations division at 909-387-3589.