Homicide detectives investigate death of man in San Clemente

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead inside a San Clemente home, authorities said Sunday.

Deputies responding to a call about a disturbance around 10:30 p.m. Saturday found the man’s body inside a home located in the 3000 block of Calle Frontera, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. They entered the house after not getting a response from anyone inside.

The department is not releasing details about the victim’s cause of death since the investigation is ongoing and no suspect has been arrested, said Carrie Braun, spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Department.

The victim’s identity is not being released pending notification of family, authorities said.

Anyone with information can reach detectives at 714-647-7000. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call O.C. Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.