Homicide detectives investigating after man found shot dead in Garden Grove hotel

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death of a man at a hotel in Garden Grove early Sunday morning, officials said.

Officers responded to the Hyatt Regency Hotel, 11999 Harbor Boulevard, at approximately 3:45 a.m. after receiving a call about a gunshot victim, the Garden Grove Police Department said in a news release.

Police arrived to find the victim, described as a 28-year-old man from Santa Ana, suffering from a single gunshot wound to his head.

The incident had occurred in a lobby hallway located in the west side of the hotel, police said.

The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries and died.

The perpetrator, described as a Hispanic man between the ages of 20 and 25 and wore dark clothing, fled the scene on foot into a parking lot, police said.

It’s unclear whether a murder weapon was found and if a motive is known.

No further information was immediately available, and the investigation is on going.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective David Lopez with the Garden Grove Police Department at 714-741-5818.