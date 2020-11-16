Homicide detectives investigating after man found shot dead in South L.A. home

Investigators at the scene of a fatal shooting in the Florence-Firestone neighborhood of South L.A. on Nov. 15, 2020. (KTLA)

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man in his 60s was found fatally shot inside a home in Florence-Firestone neighborhood of South Los Angeles Sunday.

Deputies received a call around 4 p.m. about a man believed to be unconscious in a home in the 8700 block of Bandera Street, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Brandon Dean. Friends and family members had spotted him from outside, Dean said.

“They could see him inside, and he appeared to be not moving,” Dean said.

Paramedics later responded and pronounced him dead at the scene, he said. The victim’s identity has not been released but Dean said he is believed to be between 60 and 65 years old.

No suspect is in custody as detectives are still interviewing witnesses, canvassing the area for surveillance video among other investigating, Dean said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477), or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

