A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead Sunday in Chino, authorities announced.

The discovery came after officers with the Chino Police Department responded to calls of a possible dead body in the 5400 block of Philadelphia Avenue just after 2 a.m., a Chino PD news release stated.

When police arrived at the scene, they located a man who had been the victim of a shooting. He was pronounced dead at the scene and investigators determined that the man had been the victim of a homicide.

No further information about the victim’s identity or age was provided, nor was there any mention of how many suspects may have been involved in the shooting.

While authorities say there is no immediate threat to the public, they are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Chino Police Department detectives at 909-334-3307.