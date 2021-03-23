Homicide detectives investigating after woman found dead in South L.A.’s Florence neighborhood

Homicide detectives were investigating Tuesday after a woman was found dead in the Florence neighborhood of South Los Angeles, authorities said.

Officers were called to the area of East 59th Place and South Main Street at 5:27 a.m. and found the victim in an alley with lacerations to her body, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Madison said.

The woman is believed to be between 40 and 50 years old, Madison said. She has not yet been identified.

Police have not released a suspect description or any other details. The investigation is ongoing.