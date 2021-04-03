Homicide detectives investigating deadly stabbing in Lancaster

Homicide detectives were investigating a stabbing that left a man dead in Lancaster Friday night, authorities said Saturday.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home in the 1000 block of West Ovington Street about an assault with a deadly weapon reported at 11:57 p.m., the agency said in a news release. When they arrived, the deputies found a man in his 40s inside the home, unresponsive and suffering from stab wounds.

Authorities said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, who sheriff’s officials have only described as a Hispanic man in his late twenties, fled the scene before the deputies got there. Investigators believe he knew the victim and the stabbing occurred following a verbal argument between the two men.

The weapon used to kill the victim has not been found, officials said.

No further details about the suspect or other circumstances of the killing have been released. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information can call the department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.