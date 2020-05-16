Homicide detectives investigating death of woman in Lancaster

Homicide detectives were responding Saturday morning to the death of a woman in Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Around 1 a.m., authorities found her body in the 43800 block of 15th Street West, where she was pronounced dead at the scene, the department said. Homicide detectives were dispatched to the scene later in the morning.

Sheriff’s officials did not indicate how she died or give any other details.



Anyone with tips can reach investigators at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org

