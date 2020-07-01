Homicide detectives investigating deaths of 2 men killed in separate shootings in Westmont

Authorities respond to investigate after a man was fatally shot while driving in Westmont on June 29, 2020. (LoudLabs)

Deputies are investigating the deaths of two men who were shot about a block apart in the span of less than 24 hours in Westmont this week.

The first incident occurred around 10:50 p.m. Monday, when a man was shot while driving on West 106th Street, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

The wounded man continued driving until his vehicle collided with cars parked along the 1400 block, an area lined with residences, authorities said.

Deputies found him in the vehicle, suffering from two gunshot wounds in his upper torso area. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

The Sheriff’s Department described the victim only as a Black man in his 30s.

Investigators have yet to determine a motive or compile a suspect description in the case.

The following afternoon, around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to another fatal shooting on the 1600 block of West 107th Street, just southwest of where the first victim had crashed.

That man died at the scene, officials said.

The investigation remained active, and no further details were immediately available on Wednesday’s incident.

Detectives have not said whether they suspect the shootings could be related.

Anyone with information can contact the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-222-8477 or www.lacrimestoppers.org.