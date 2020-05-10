Homicide detectives investigating fatal shooting of 21-year-old woman in Compton

Homicide detectives are investigating after a 21-year-old woman was shot to death Sunday morning in Compton, authorities said.

Deputies responded after shots were fired around 3 a.m. in the 700 block of North Tajauta Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. They found the victim suffering gunshot wounds to the torso.

She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.

No other details have been released by authorities.

Anyone with information can reach investigators at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.