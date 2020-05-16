Person of interest detained in fatal stabbing in Santa Clarita

Sheriff’s deputies detained a person of interest in the fatal stabbing of a man in Santa Clarita, authorities said Saturday.

The stabbing occurred just after 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 23400 block of Lyons Avenue, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies responding to a call about an assault with a deadly weapon there found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The department said deputies detained a person of interest at the scene.

Authorities have not released any other details.

Anyone with information can reach investigators at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit tips by calling L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.