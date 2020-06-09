Homicide detectives investigating fatal stabbing of man found in Rancho Dominguez

Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man whose body was found in Rancho Dominguez, authorities said.

Deputies responding to the 19500 block of South Susana Road just before 7 p.m. Monday found the man’s body with stab wounds to the upper torso, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

His body was in “advanced stages of decomposition,” the department said in a statement.

Sheriff’s officials said the killing does not appear gang-related and no weapon was recovered. They have not released any other details as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information can call investigators at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.





