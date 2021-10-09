Homicide detectives investigating man’s body found in ocean near Venice Fishing Pier

Homicide detectives responded to the Venice Fishing Pier in Marina Del Rey Saturday morning after a jogger noticed a man’s body nearby in the ocean water, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.

The body was found around 8:12 a.m. in the area of Ocean Front Walk and 30th Street.

“A jogger sees what appears to be a body tumbling in the ocean water in the 3000 block of Ocean Front Walk, Venice,” sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

The jogger called 911 and first responders pulled the body out of the water and onto the beach.

The man, whose name was not released, is described as being in his 30s.

Detectives said it has not yet been determined how the man’s body got into the water or how long it was in ocean.

The cause of death will be determined by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office due to the body being in “advance decomposition,” officials said.

No other information was released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.