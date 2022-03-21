The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating two deadly shootings that happened in the Antelope Valley Monday evening.

The first happened in Lancaster around 4:30 p.m. on the 45000 block of 16th Street West.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, a man was found shot dead at the scene.

About an hour later, sheriff’s deputies responded to the 2000 block of Olive Drive in Palmdale for the report of another shooting. The victim, identified only as a male adult, had been shot and died while being transported to the hospital.

No arrests have been made and the Sheriff’s Office has not released any suspect descriptions at this time.

It’s unclear if either of these two shootings are related.

Anyone with information about either of these two shootings is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at lacrimestoppers.org.