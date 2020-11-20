Homicide detectives investigating shooting death at El Monte motel

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death of a man in El Monte Thursday, officials said.

Officers responded to a motel in the 10000 block of Valley Boulevard around 2:10 p.m. after receiving a call about shots fired and a gunshot victim, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Police arrived to find the victim, described as a Hispanic man in his 20s, suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, the department said.

There was no suspect description available, nor was there a murder weapon found.

The shooting is being investigated as gang-related, officials said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To provide information anonymously, call 800-222-8477, or visit lacrimestoppers.org.