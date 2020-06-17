Homicide detectives investigating shooting that left 14-year-old girl dead, 2nd underage victim wounded at family party in San Bernardino

A teenage girl was fatally shot and another underage victim was wounded at a family party over the weekend in San Bernardino, police said Tuesday.

Elizabeth Martinez, 14, of San Bernardino, was attending a family party in the 1600 block of West Porter Street when a shooting occurred just before 11 p.m. Saturday, the San Bernardino Police Department said in a news release.

Responding officers found Martinez suffering from gunshot wounds. She died at a hospital a short time later. A second underage victim, whose identity was not released, was also shot at the family party but is in stable condition, police said.

Police said the shooting was being investigated as a homicide and the motive remains under investigation.

No other information was released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call or email Detective W. Flesher at 909-384-5655 or at flesher_wi@sbcity.org, or Sgt. A. Tello at 909-384-5613 or at tello_al@sbcity.org.