Homicide detectives respond after 3 juveniles found dead in East L.A.

Three juveniles were found dead in East Los Angeles Monday afternoon and a suspicious death investigation is underway.

The incident was reported about 12:45 p.m. along the 600 block of Ferris Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The juveniles were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities did not elaborate on where they were found, and their ages and cause of death have not been released.

Homicide detectives responded to the area to investigate.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed sheriff’s vehicles blocking a street near the scene.

Anyone with additional information about the incident can call the Sheriff’s Department’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.

