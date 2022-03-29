A man wearing a security guard uniform found dead in a Malibu parking lot Tuesday morning may have been assaulted, authorities said.

Authorities responded to the 30000 block of Pacific Coast Highway about 7:15 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The call came in as an unresponsive man surrounded by blood, Lt. Greg Evans told KTLA. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Though the man, referred to as a victim, had no obvious wounds, the death appeared suspicious, Evans said.

The man in his 50s was wearing a security guard uniform, but it is unknown if he worked at the location or was just passing by.

Lost Hills sheriff’s station officials tweeted the man may have been assaulted overnight in the parking lot of the Trancas Canyon Nursery.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed the parking lot cordoned off for the investigation.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to call the agency’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477).