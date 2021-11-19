Homicide detectives respond after man found dead in San Marino

Los Angeles County sheriff’s detectives are assisting the San Marino Police Department after a man was found dead in the city early Friday.

The incident was reported about 5:50 a.m. along the 1300 block of Virginia Road, officials said in a news release. The area is about one mile from the Huntington Library in a neighborhood with gated homes.

It is unclear, however, when and how the man died.

There was evidence of trauma on his body, but officials said that could be from falling or jumping off a 40- foot bridge that is just above where the body was found.

Authorities at the scene told KTLA that the man was in his mid-20s, but he has not been identified.

No further details about the incident have been released.

Police asked residents to avoid the area of the Circle Drive Bridge, Virginia Road between Mill Lane and Mesa Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.