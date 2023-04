Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead in Carson Friday afternoon.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department investigators responded to the 20800 block of South Santa Fe Avenue around 12:50 p.m.

The woman was declared dead at the scene.

It is unclear how she died and how long she had been at the location.

No further details about the incident have been released.

Anyone with information about the death or the woman is asked to call LASD’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.