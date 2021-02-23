Homicide detectives respond to death of woman in Compton

A woman was found dead in Compton Tuesday morning, prompting the response of homicide detectives.

The incident was reported about 6:30 a.m. along the 1400 block of South Long Beach Boulevard, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release.

The unidentified woman was declared dead at the scene, which was in an alley behind apartment buildings in the area.

It is unclear how long the woman had been at the scene or what led to her death. No further details about the incident have been released.

Anyone with additional information can call the Sheriff’s Department homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.