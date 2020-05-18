Homicide detectives responding to fatal shooting in Compton

Homicide detectives were responding Monday morning to a fatal shooting in Compton, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting occurred about 5:17 a.m. in the 700 block of West Compton Boulevard, the department said in a news release. Authorities said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details were released by sheriff’s officials as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information can reach the department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

