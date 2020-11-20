Homicide detectives seeking public’s help in Long Beach shooting that left man dead

Homicide investigators are investigating the shooting death of a man in Long Beach Thursday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Artesia Boulevard around 11:50 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting and a gunshot victim, Long Beach Police Department said in a news release.

While officers were responding, numerous residents called 911 to report a fight occurring in the area and that they heard gunshots, officials said.

Police arrived to find the victim, described as a man of unknown age, suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso, authorities said.

The officers began life-saving measures while they waited for paramedics to get there, the release said. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, officials said. His identity is being withheld pending identification and notification of next of kin.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim had been involved in a dispute with at least one other person during an after-hours event attended by roughly 50 to 70 other people at a closed business on Artesia Boulevard, police said. The altercation led to a shooting and those involved fleeing in an unknown direction, officials said.

Authorities did not have a description of the shooter, and no further details were immediately available. Officials also do not have a suspected motive.

The Long Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in gathering additional information regarding the incident, and detectives believe other attendees may have cellphone video from the event and possibly of the shooting. Authorities are urging those who attended the event to contact detectives and provide a statement and/or video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LBPD Homicide Detectives Michael Hubbard and Ethan Shear at 562-570-7244. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact “Crime Stoppers” by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the “P3 Tips” mobile app, or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.