Homicide investigation underway after 1 killed at Lancaster RV encampment

Los Angels County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a possible homicide after one person died and several others were injured in Lancaster.

The incident began around 3:15 p.m. at an RV encampment near the intersection of W. Ave G and 20th Street.

Law enforcement officials said there was an altercation among residents of the encampment. Additionally, the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded for a report of a dog bite.

One person was transported to the hospital and later died, officials said.

It’s unclear whether the person died from a medical emergency or if the person died from injuries suffered in the altercation. Officials have not confirmed if the person who died was attacked by a dog.

Homicide investigators were expected to remain on scene throughout the evening.

The identity of the person who died has not yet been released.