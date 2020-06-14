Homicide investigation underway after 18-year-old man shot while sitting in parked car in Riverside

Police in Riverside are investigating the shooting of a man while he sat in a car as a homicide, officials said Sunday.

Police and paramedics responded to the report of a shooting at about 5:38 p.m. Friday in the intersection of Washington Street and Marguerita Avenue. Investigators believe the man was shot while sitting in his parked car on Jacaranda Street, south of Evans, the Riverside Police Department said in a news release.

The victim, who was identified as 18-year-old Angel Lopez, was able to drive away from where he was shot and flagged down a passerby who called police.

“They found the male victim who was treated and taken to a local hospital, but unfortunately later succumbed to his injuries,” police said.

Lopez was a resident of Jurupa Valley.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Dave Riedeman at (951) 353-7104 or driedeman@riversideca.gov, or Detective Josh Ontko at (951) 353-7135 or jontko@riversideca.gov.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can email rpdtips@riversideca.govor utilize the Riverside Police Department’s mobile app “Submit a Tip” feature while referencing report number 200015320.