Homicide investigation underway after couple found dead in Hemet home

The 5000 block of Corte Cerro in Hemet is seen in an undated Google Maps street view photo.

A homicide investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a Hemet home, officials said Tuesday.

Police responded to a single family home in the 5000 block of Corte Cerro around 10:45 p.m. Monday for a welfare check after reports that the occupants had not been heard from recently, the Hemet Police Department said.

While conducting the welfare check, officers entered the home after getting no response at the door, according to the department. Once inside, they found two adults dead on the floor.

Police determined that the deceased couple, a male in his 70s and a female in her 60s, were victims of homicide.

There was no one else in the home at the time, but investigators learned that an adult son in his 40s also lived there but had not been found yet.

“Investigators would like to speak with the male and are hopeful he will make contact with them shortly,” the department said in a written statement.

The names of the victims were not yet released, pending notification of family.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the department at 951-765-2400.