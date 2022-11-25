An investigation is underway after three bodies were found at the scene of a house fire in Riverside on Nov. 25, 2022 (LoudLabs News)

A homicide investigation is underway after three bodies were found after firefighters extinguished a blaze inside a Riverside home.

The fire was first reported around 11 a.m. at a two-story home on the 11200 block of Price Court.

Riverside police officers responded for a call regarding a person in distress and found smoke billowing from inside of the home.

Firefighters responded and were able to put out the fire, but after searching the property, three bodies were located.

Police confirmed to KTLA that the incident is being treated as a crime and homicide detectives have assumed the investigation.

The age and genders of those deceased have not yet been released.

It’s unclear at this time if the three people were killed in the fire or were already dead prior to the fire’s start. It’s also unknown if any of those deceased are believed to be responsible for the other deaths.