Editor’s note: This article previously misidentified the day on which the body was found. The body was found on Wednesday.

After a body was found in a field in Anaheim, police said they’re investigating it as a homicide.

The body was found and reported by a passerby at about 9:20 a.m. Wednesday near Phoenix Club Drive and Sanderson Avenue, the Anaheim Police Department said in a release.

Police have not released any identifying information about the victim, nor have they detailed what they believed to be the cause of death, though they did note that the victim “appeared to have suffered trauma.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS (847-6227).