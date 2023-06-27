An investigation is underway after the bodies of a man and woman were found inside a home in San Juan Capistrano Tuesday morning.

The bodies were found around 8 a.m. by civil deputies who were serving an eviction notice at the home, which is located on the 30000 block of Paseo Santiago.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, which is contracted to provide law enforcement services in the city, homicide detectives are investigating the deaths.

Additional details about the two people found, including their ages and relationship with one another, were not immediately available.

The cause of death was not released, but Sgt. Mike Woodroof with the Sheriff’s Department said the county coroner’s office is investigating.

Check back for details on this developing story.