Homicide investigation underway after man dies following fight at Westminster restaurant

A man who was seriously injured in a fight at a Westminster restaurant in early February died from his injuries several weeks later and police are now investigating the matter as a homicide.

On Feb. 2, 49-year-old Huang Vo of Westminster was seriously injured during a physical altercation at Ocean Blue restaurant on Brookhurst Street.

Vo was out with friends and family celebrating Lunar New Year, or Chinese New Year, when an argument began between Vo and other patrons of the restaurant. The altercation got physical and Vo suffered major head injuries. The incident was not reported to police.

Two weeks later, Vo died in an Orange County hospital. Westminster police were notified about his death and were told it was deemed suspicious.

An autopsy report showed Vo suffered blunt force trauma and multiple skull fractures and his death was ruled a homicide.

An investigation was launched and evidence was gathered at the restaurant during the service of a search warrant, police said.

Police are now looking for anyone who may have been at the restaurant on Feb. 2 and witnessed the fight in hopes that new information will lead to an arrest.

“We know somebody witnessed the altercation and they are likely afraid to get involved. We urge witnesses to do the right thing and come forward. Please have the courage to help bring closure to the victim’s family,” said Westminster Police Deputy Chief Cameron Knauerhaze in a news release.

Anyone with information about Vo’s death is urged to contact the Westminster Police Department at 714-548-3212. You can also provide an anonymous tip through Orange County Crime Stoppers.