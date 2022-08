A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in San Pedro early Monday.

The incident was reported about 6:55 a.m. in the 400 block of Westmont Drive, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Carlos Maldonado told KTLA.

A man in his 40s was found not conscious and not breathing. He was apparently suffering from blunt force trauma, Maldonado said.

The incident is being treated as a homicide, though authorities released no further details.