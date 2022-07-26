A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in the middle of a street in Woodland Hills early Tuesday, police said.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a call about 5:45 a.m. near the intersection of Martinez Street and San Feliciano Drive.

The man was found injured and surrounded by a large amount of blood.

Though the incident is being investigated as a homicide, it is unknown what caused the man’s injuries.

No further details about the incident have been released.

Police remained at the scene around 1 p.m. and the area was cordoned off, aerial video from Sky5 showed.