A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in the middle of a street in Woodland Hills early Tuesday, police said.
Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a call about 5:45 a.m. near the intersection of Martinez Street and San Feliciano Drive.
The man was found injured and surrounded by a large amount of blood.
Though the incident is being investigated as a homicide, it is unknown what caused the man’s injuries.
No further details about the incident have been released.
Police remained at the scene around 1 p.m. and the area was cordoned off, aerial video from Sky5 showed.