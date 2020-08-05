Homicide investigation underway after man found fatally shot in South L.A.

Deputies investigate at the scene of a fatal shooting in the Westmont area of South L.A. on Aug. 4, 2020. (KTLA)

A man in his 40s was shot and killed in South Los Angeles early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Deputies responded to the 1400 block of West 113th Street in the unincorporated Westmont area of South L.A. about 7:40 a.m. to find a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released information on his identity.

Video from the scene showed deputies investigating outside a home in a residential area, which was blocked off with police tape for much of the morning.

Authorities said they had no information on who opened fire and it’s unknown whether the shooting was gang related.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.