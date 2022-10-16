The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man was found dead in the middle of the road in Hemet Saturday morning.

Deputies from the Hemet Sheriff station responded to the 200 block of Soboba Road around 3:10 a.m. for a report of an unconscious man in the road.

When they arrived on scene they found 40-year-old Juan Antonio Ruiz dead at the scene.

Investigators believe Ruiz was hit by a vehicle that then fled the scene.

Because the death appeared to be a hit-and-run, the California Highway Patrol assumed the primary investigatory role in the case.

But by 10:30 a.m. Sunday, CHP informed the Sheriff’s Department that the incident appeared to be a homicide. Based on new information, the investigation switched back to the Sheriff’s Department and its Central Homicide Unit.

No arrests have been made at this time and the Sheriff’s Department has not released any suspect descriptions. The investigation is ongoing and details remain limited.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Central Homicide Investigator Navarette at 951-955-2777.