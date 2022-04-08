Los Angeles police detectives are investigating the possible murder of a 39-year-old man in Van Nuys.

Police from the LAPD West Valley Bureau responded to a park on the 6300 block of Woodley Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Friday after a person reported seeing a man face down next to a trail about 50 yards from the road.

Paramedics arrived on scene and pronounced the man deceased, police said.

The man’s identity has not yet been released and police said there is no suspect information at this time.

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate the person or people responsible for the man’s death.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department Valley Bureau Homicide team at 818-374-9550. You can also submit an anonymous tip online through lacrimestoppers.org.