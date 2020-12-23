Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found near Riverside park

Bordwell Park in Riverside is seen in an undated Google Maps street view photo.

A homicide investigation is underway after a dead man’s body was found near a Riverside park Tuesday.

Around 6:48 a.m., officers responded to an area behind Bordwell Park, located in the 2000 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard, after a park employee discovered the body, the Riverside Police Department said in a news release.

Police arrived to find a deceased man who had sustained a gunshot wound, officials said.

Information on the victim’s identity was not available, pending a coroner’s investigation and notification of family members.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Bryon Adcox at 951-353-7134 or jadcox@riversideca.gov, or Detective Josh Ontko at 951-353-7135 or jontko@riversideca.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous can email rpdtips@riversideca.gov or use the Riverside Police Department’s mobile app “Submit a Tip” feature while referencing report number 200033545.