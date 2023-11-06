Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department investigators responded to the Santa Clarita area Monday morning after a man’s body was found in Canyon Country.

The body was discovered around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of of Sand Canyon and Placerita Canyon roads.

The man died from an apparent shooting, Sheriff’s Department officials said, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video from Sky5 showed the man’s body on the side of the road among the brush. It’s unclear if the man was killed at the scene, or if his body was left on the side of the road.

The victim has been identified only as an adult male and the Sheriff’s Department has yet to release any information about any potential suspects.

Anyone with information about the man’s death is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted online or by calling 800-222-8477.